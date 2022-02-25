Etawah, Feb 25: A bride refused to marry the groom on the wedding day after she saw him wearing a wig.

The incident took place in the Bharthana area of the Etawah district on Wednesday night.

The groom, Ajay Kumar, had to return home without getting married.

According to reports, when the garland exchange ceremony was underway, the bride noticed that Ajay was extra cautious and repeatedly adjusting his traditional headgear. Uttar Pradesh: Bride in Ballia District Refuses To Marry As Groom Chews ‘Gutka’.

Someone told the bride that the groom was actually bald and was wearing a wig on his head. The bride fainted and fell on the stage. Later, when she regained consciousness, she refused to marry the groom.

No amount of persuasion from her family could convince her and the baraat finally retuned without the bride.

