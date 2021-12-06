Lucknow, December 6, 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working to improve the condition and standard of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools in the state. In line with this, at a high-level meeting held recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to appoint a nodal officer by the department to monitor and improve the arrangements in all Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya and hostels of the state.

CM Yogi further said that the nodal officers should review the facilities in the schools and hostels and fix the accountability of the inefficient and lax people. It may be pointed out here that despite the two waves of Covid, that the state government ensured that the education of girls did not stop even for a single day and continued unhindered. 'BJP Govt in Uttar Pradesh Gave 4.5 Lakh Jobs in 4.5 Years', Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Making better use of technology, girls are being taught through e-pathshala, Doordarshan and WhatsApp. Along with completing the course of girls, programmes are being organised for them on YouTube and is in sync with the efforts of the Yogi government to make daughters self-reliant and independent. Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools are being run by the state government in 746 development blocks of the state.

Out of these, girls from classes 6 to 8 are getting an education in 300 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. Girls from classes 6 to 12 are being imparted education in 446 schools. After assuming the power of the state, CM Yogi had started efforts to improve education. With the upgradation of schools, the curriculum was changed and schools were established to provide training to teachers in new techniques and to provide education to boys and girls of every section of the society.

By Revamping Education, the Yogi Government Changed the Image of Uttar Pradesh

Making major changes in the field of education during its tenure of more than

four-and-a-half years, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas have also arranged to provide education to the girls of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and BPL families with residential facilities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).