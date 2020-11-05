Lucknow, November 5: Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma has started cycling to office in order to promote the campaign for a clean environment. The Minister also cycled his way to power sub-centres in Bangla Bazaar and Ashiana areas for an inspection on Wednesday. He meet consumers and took feedback about the improvement in the power system.

The Minister asked the consumers to file complaints on helpline 1912 for power related problems. He also appealed to the people to clear the pending dues. Several consumers deposited their bills on the spot and were also given instant receipt from the mobile van. How Cycling Helps in Weight Loss: Here's The Guidance & Diet For This Stress-Buster Aerobic Exercise.

In the past one month, the revenue department has received Rs 1,302 crore from the joint 'knock-the-door campaign', launched by the energy department and its vigilance wing.

"Power cut is not an option. We have arranged that the big defaulting consumers can deposit the instalments of the dues with the current bill in four instalments," the Minister said. He added that if the consumers submit bills on time, then the loss of the electricity department will also be reduced.

