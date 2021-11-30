Azamgarh, November 30: A 55-year-old Dalit Government Official and his wife were found murdered in their under construction home in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district on Monday.

According to a report in the Times Of India, the official(55) and his 52-year-old wife were sleeping when some unidentified criminals barged into their home in Tithaupur village late on Sunday night and escaped after murdering them. Pune Shocker: Siblings Murder Woman Who Allegedly Had Affair With Their Father, Arrested

Police subsequently reached the spot with the dog squad and fingerprint experts and took the bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. The deceased was the eldest among three brothers and had three daughters, one of whom is married, police said.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said “A sharp-edged weapon has been used to kill the couple. The police are investigating to know the cause of their killing and have lodged an FIR [first information report] against unidentified miscreants. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.”

The police are questioning the neighbour’s and family members to know the motive behind this crime.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified miscreants and further probe is underway.

This incident comes just a few days after four members of a family were found murdered in Prayagraj. Phoolchand Pasi, a labourer, his wife, son and daughter were murdered in Gohri village of Soraon Vidhan Sabha of Prayagraj. Local gangsters had threatened Phoolchand's family a few days ago. Mayawati Slams Uttar Pradesh Govt Over Law, Order After Murder of Labourer Family in Prayagraj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).