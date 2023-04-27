In a shocking incident, a teacher of an ITI college in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur molested a girl student on the pretext of confiscating the colours she brought to the college. The incident took place on March 14. The video of the incident was recorded on camera by another teacher, who can be heard telling the accused to leave the girl. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Holds Minor Student Captive, Rapes Her in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

Video Contains Graphic Content. Viewer Discretion Advised:

