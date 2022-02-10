Firozabad, February 10: A 19-year-old girl, travelling with her mother from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly drugged and raped in a car. The two were thereafter dumped on the roadside in Firozabad. On the basis of the survivor's complaint and medical examination, an FIR was registered at Narkhi police station in Firozabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman and her mother work as labourers in Haryana. They were travelling to their home in Uttar Pradesh and had reached Mathura by bus last week. Since no bus was available, they took a lift in a car from Mathura to their destination.

Narkhi police station SHO Pradeep Kumar said: "The girl claimed that she felt thirsty and asked the car driver for water. On drinking the water, which is suspected to have been spiked, she along with her mother fell unconscious after which the car driver raped the girl. The complaint was received by us on Tuesday evening." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: RPF Woman Constable Found Hanging in Her Room in Jabalpur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abhishek Srivastava said, "On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc)."

The driver's name has been mentioned by the survivor but she and her mother are unaware of the car registration number. "We are trying to gather more details and CCTV footage is also being examined," the DSP added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2022 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).