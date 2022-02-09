Jabalpur, Feb 9 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a 24-year-old woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in the railway quarters here on Wednesday, an official said.

The constable was identified as Gudia Yadav, said Neeraj Verma, in-charge of Madan Mahal police station.

A diary was found from the room and it appears that she was under depression following the death of her grandmother one-and-a-half years back, he said.

Another woman police personnel, who resided next to her room, had got a call from someone asking to see why Yadav was not taking calls on her mobile phone. She went to her room, but there was no response from inside although she knocked on the door several times, he said.

A police team came to the spot after being alerted. The door was finally broken open and Yadav was found hanging inside. She was rushed to a government hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Yadav is a resident of Bhopal and her parents have been informed about her death, he said, adding that investigation into her death is on.

