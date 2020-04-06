Uttar Pradesh Man Commits Suicide in Banda District After Getting Cough, Cold

Suicide. (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Open Clip Art)

Banda (UP), April 6: A 35-year-old man, suffering from cough and cold, committed suicide by hanging himself in Jamalpur village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The police suspect that he ended his life because of the fear of coronavirus.

According to the brother-in-law of the deceased, Rajendra, the latter had isolated himself in a room after some villagers suspected that he was suffering from Coronavirus. UP Man With Coronavirus Symptoms Commits Suicide in Quarantine Ward of Hospital in Shamli.

"Maybe, he committed suicide due to this. The matter is being probed," a police official said.

Chief medical officer, Santosh Kumar, said the man had not visited any government hospital for treatment.

Rajendra had been working as a mason in Delhi. He was reportedly suffering from cough, cold and fever ever since he returned from the national capital in mid-March.