Agra, March 1: A 50-year-old man was electrocuted when he accidentally came in contact with the high voltage current fence, put up to guard against stray cattle.

The man, identified as Rajan, died on his way to the hospital. The incident took place in Sadhan village under the Achnera police station of Agra district. Karnataka: Female Elephant Dies of Electrocution in Chamarajanagar, Farmer Booked Under Wildlife Conservation Act.

An FIR has been registered against the farmer who violated government orders and used electric current for the fence, police said. The farmer Satish Kumar recently placed fencing around his field after he suffered major crop loss due to stray cattle.

Kumar had connected the fencing with a transformer placed near his field and he used to switch on the power supply at night. Rajan had gone to defecate in open when he accidentally touched the electrified fence. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 35-Year-Old Hunter Along With His Five Dogs Electrocuted to Death in Madurai.

Achnera SHO Suvnesh Kumar said, "On the basis of the complaint received from Rajan's brother, an FIR has been registered against the owner of the field, Satish Kumar, under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and fencing around the field has been removed."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).