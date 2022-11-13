Chennai, November 13: A 35-year-old hunter and his five dogs were electrocuted on Sunday when they came in contact with a live electric fence erected around a farm near Aranganallur in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased Manickam, 35, along with L. Karuppusamy, 29, and R. Manoj, 27, had gone for hunting hares late Saturday night. Manickam and his five dogs came in contact with the live electric fence and were electrocuted instantly. His friends managed to escape. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six Women Agriculture Labourers Electrocuted to Death in Anantapur.

Police have taken into custody, Ashok Kumar (43), owner of the agricultural farm where the fencing was erected illegally. West Bengal: Man Electrocuted to Death While Charging Mobile Phone, Wife and Son Also Killed In Effort to Save Him.

According to sources, Manickam and his friends often hunted hares and he had accidentally come in contact with the illegal electric fence.

