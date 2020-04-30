Uttar Pradesh Man Fakes Father's Illness to Get Married, Travels to Delhi in Ambulance

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Muzaffarnagar, April 30: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a 26-year-old man faked his elderly father's health condition to get married. According to the Times of India, the man put his father in an ambulance and travelled to Delhi to get married, tricking police officials deployed at several check posts. The man, identified as Ahmad, came back with his wife and father on a stretcher on Tuesday. Wedding Cancellations Due to Coronavirus: How to Cope With Postponement of Your Big Day and What You Should Do Next.

But the happiness didn't last long as neighbours alerted the cops in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli, where five COVID-19 cases have been reported till now, TOI reported. Upon receiving information, cops and medical staff reached their house in Islam Nagar area and took samples of all family members. Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Rajasthan Couple Ties Knot, Families Witness Rituals via Video Conference.

The father-son duo had made an unsuccessful attempt to sneak to Delhi four days ago, however, police intercepted them and sent them back. They then hired an ambulance as it comes under the category of essential services and is exempted from lockdown orders. Citing father's ill health, Ahmad solemnised nikah and reached back to Muzaffarnagar.

Meanwhile, the driver of the ambulance has been booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Total coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 2,134, with 510 recoveries and 39 deaths.