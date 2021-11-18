Uttar Pradesh, November 18: Celebrations turned into mourning when a 40-year-old man died due to celebratory firing at a pre-wedding function here on Wednesday night. The incident took place in Nagla Khushali village under the Jaswantnagar police station area where the 'Tilak' ceremony of Satish Jatav was being held.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh, said, "One of the guests, Brijesh Kumar, fired a shot from a country-made weapon and the bullet hit Kamlesh in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where the doctors declared him dead." UP Shocker: Parents Shot At by Relative at Daughter's Birthday Party in Bulandshahr.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SSP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit, who fled the scene after the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).