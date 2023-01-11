Lucknow, January 11: Amid the severe weather conditions in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government, following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has distributed more than 1,79,740 blankets to the needy over the past 10 days, taking the count to 4.66 lakh.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi on Sunday issued directions to officers to ensure a sufficient supply of blankets and bonfires to needy people, as per the official statement. UP: Temple Dedicated to CM Yogi Adityanath Opens Up in Ayodhya’s Maurya Ka Purwa Village (See Pics).

CM Yogi personally visited the night shelters of Kashi and Gorakhpur on January 8 and distributed food and blankets to the needy. A total of 4,66,201 blankets have been distributed by the UP government till January 10, as the cold wave grips North India. The blanket distribution programme is still being carried out by the people's representatives in all 75 districts of the state. Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh to Add 352 Additional PICUs in 72 Districts to Ensure Better Health Facilities for Children.

"The blankets have been distributed in Prayagraj, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Hathras, Ayodhya, and Aligarh, at a fast pace so far. The officers of all the districts are also diligently engaged in distribution and monitoring the distribution," as per the officials.

The blankets were provided by the government in a short period of time amid cold. The procedure of blanket distribution was completed relatively faster in each district, whether it was Lakhimpur, Banda, Maharajganj, or Unnao, the officials say.

Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and several other cities of Uttar Pradesh continue to grapple with cold and fog, according to the IMD department on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted on Wednesday, "Very dense fog observed in many places over Haryana; in some pockets over Punjab; in isolated pockets over West UP, West Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; Dense fog in many places East UP and in some areas of Bihar around 8.30 A.M in the morning."

Amid dense fog and coldwave, several trains were reported to be running late in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday. According to the official authorities, most trains were running late by six to seven hours and several were cancelled amid dense fog.

