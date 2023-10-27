Mirzapur, October 27: Five persons were killed and 26 injured when a private bus in which they were travelling fell in a roadside ditch near Dadri Bandha village on Friday morning, a senior government official said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan said. The victims included two children.The bus was on its way to Halia, with 31 passengers, from Sant Nagar. Satyanarayan, 40, who was driving the bus, died in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident: Five Children Injured As School Van Overturns in Etawah; Occupants Say Driver Was Using Mobile While Driving.

Mamta, 26, Manita, 25, Abhishek, 2, and Vishnu Kumar, 10, were the other victims, authorities said.