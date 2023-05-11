Agra, May 11: Three children died and three others injured when a car ran over them in the Dauki area of Agra on Thursday morning. The incident took place in Baas Mahapat village where some children were waiting for their school bus.

"The children were standing alongside the road when the car coming from the side of Fatehabad road mowed down six of them," said police sources. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four People, Including Three Children, Die After Being Run Over by Car in Barabanki.

Some children, who ran to safety, informed the villagers about the incident. Agitated villagers blocked the road. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Car Rams Into Vehicle Due to Dense Fog on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj; Three Killed (Watch Video).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Fatehabad, Saurabh Singh said three children were killed in the incident. "Three children, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to the hospital. Efforts are being made to lift the blockade," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).