Barabanki, March 8: In a tragic incident, four people, including three children, died after being run over by a car which later rammed into a tree in Badosarai area of Barabanki district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Khalid (14), Mohammad Shah (14), Mohammad Rehan (14), and Mohammad Raees (18). Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Car Rams Into Vehicle Due to Dense Fog on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj; Three Killed (Watch Video).

They had gone to offer namaz in a local mosque in the morning and were returning home when the car ran over them and later rammed into a tree. Police spokesman said the injured were taken to the hospital in Sirauli Gauspur where Khalid, Rehan and Shah were declared dead. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Double-Decker Bus Collides With Container on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Near Etawah, Four Killed.

Raees, who also sustained serious injuries, was referred to the district hospital, but he died on the way.

