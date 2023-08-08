Kabul, August 8: At least six people were killed, and two others injured in a traffic accident in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Sunday, officials said, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan. Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran on Monday said that six people were killed as a car collided with a vehicle in Kabul. Six people died, and two others were injured in the accident on Sunday evening in the Qara Bagh district of Kabul when a car collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, as per Khaama Press.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a passenger bus from Kabul turned turtle in the Shar-e-Safa district of the southern province of Zabul, killing the driver and injuring 19 other people. Recently, a traffic accident in Afghanistan’s western province of Badghis, killed three people, including a truck driver, according to a provincial official, Khaama Press reported. Helicopter Crash in US Video: Firefighting Chopper Crashes Near Cabazon After Mid-Air Collision With Another Helicopter, Three Killed.

According to the provincial official’s statement, the accident occurred at 8:00 am local time when a fast-driven truck was in the Band-e-Sabzak area outside of the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw. A similar incident occurred in the eastern province of Nangarhar, killing two people on the spot. The incident occurred when a freight truck and motorcycle collided. Reports say that the increase in traffic incidents in Afghanistan is directly linked to several factors, including reckless driving, dilapidated roads, poorly maintained vehicles, and lack of attention to traffic rules. Goa Road Accident: Three Dead After Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into Four Vehicles in Panaji, Driver Arrested.

Over the past three months, traffic accidents have reportedly claimed the lives of more than 400 people in the country, as per Khaama Press.

