Pratapgarh, March 20: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a toilet outside parking stand of Pratapgarh railway station. The police have registered an FIR and investigations are underway.

Station house officer (SHO), Kotwali, R.N. Rai, said that the woman was waiting to board a train to Ahmedabad along with her husband on Saturday. However, her husband went outside to buy some food. "Sometime later, the survivor went to a nearby washroom but seeing that it was full she returned and sat near the ticket counter," the SHO told reporters.

He said that in the meantime, the accused approached and asked the survivor, who was looking worried, if she needed any help. The survivor told the accused she was looking for a washroom. Thereafter, the accused gave the survivor key of another washroom and asked her to use it.

"The survivor took the keys and as soon as she opened the locks of the toilet door, the accused also barged inside the toilet and locked it from inside. Then they took turns to rape her. Hearing the screams of survivor, some locals rushed to help and the accused fled,"" the SHO added. An FIR under the charges of rape has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.

