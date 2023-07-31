Lucknow, July 31: Veer Singh, district convenor of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Moradabad, made headlines following his recent beating by locals in a temple and subsequent booking on rape accusations by a woman. During a Facebook Live on Saturday night, the latter said that he 'couldn't face his 15-year-old daughter after the accusation' while reportedly consuming poison.

After this humiliation, it is impossible for me to look my daughter in the eye, who is 15-years-old. The charges of rape are false, and I am quite disappointed that my party colleagues didn't support me, the 40-year-old stated in the seven-minute video. Suicide on Facebook Live: Uttar Pradesh Man Jumps Into Gomti River After Going Live on Social Networking Site (Watch Video).

Veer Singh, who owns a cosmetics store and lives in the Kaanth neighbourhood, said that this charge was a part of a wider plot by envious party members over a land issue.

Superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena told TOI that Veer Singh allegedly got into a fight with the head of a temple committee on Thursday in the Kaanth region, which resulted in both men filing police complaints. Singh said he had been physically beaten, and the other man charged him with having sexually molested a woman within the temple premises. Hyderabad Woman Commits Suicide During Facebook Live, Hanged on a Ceiling Fan, Police Registers Case Against Husband.

We filed an FIR against both. We learned on Saturday night that Singh had ingested poison and was unconscious in the same temple. He was taken to the hospital by us for medical care. We'll shortly record his statement because his condition has improved. We have guaranteed his family that a fair inquiry will be conducted, the SP stated.

