Kanpur, November 6: A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Auraiyya district of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, said station house officer, Achalda police station Rudra Narain Tripathi.

The incident which had taken place on October 30, came to light after the girl complained of stomach ache to her mother on Saturday. The girl's mother in turn informed the Achhalda police about the incident. In her complaint, the victim's mother stated that on October 30 night, while she was sleeping in her room and her daughter in an adjacent room, her husband reached home in an inebriated state. Karnataka Shocker: Son Bludgeons Father to Death With Stone for Harassing Mother in Raichur; Arrested.

"Around 12.30 a.m, he went to their daughter's room and assaulted her sexually. On Saturday, her daughter complained about a stomach ache and narrated the entire incident on being prodded," she said. The same day, the woman reached the police station with her daughter and lodged a complaint following which police booked her husband under relevant IPC sections and the POCSO Act.

The child was sent for medical examination. The police on Sunday arrested the accused from his house. After interrogation, he was produced in the court and then sent to jail. Karnataka Shocker: Teenager Brutally Tortured and Hacked to Death in Kolar, Police Officer’s Son Prime Suspect in Case.

Police station in-charge Rudra Pratap Narain Tripathi said that on the basis of the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused for raping his minor daughter. "The girl's medical report is awaited," he added.

