Kolar, November 5: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was brutally tortured, slashed with sharp objects and left to die bleeding by a group of six youngsters at Pete Chamanahalli Extension in Karnataka’s Kolar on Friday evening. A video of the boy, identified as Karthik Singh, lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain has since gone viral on social media.

Karthik was stripped naked and attacked with sharp weapons on Friday night at government school premises. He is suspected to have been murdered by a group of six teenagers because of an old rivalry, reported India Today.

One of the main suspects Dilip alias Shine is said to be the son of a police officer named Murugan. Videos of suspects assaulting deceased Karthik in the past have emerged after the murder. The videos from the past showed suspect Dilip assaulting Karthik and forcing him to strip on camera allegedly for refusing to attend a birthday party. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Businessman's 16-Year-Old Son Kidnapped, Murdered by Tuition Teacher in Kanpur for Rs 30 Lakh Ransom.

Police said that the accused had summoned the victim from his residence and took him to the premises of a government school. There, they forcibly removed his shirt and subjected him to severe torture, which resulted in his death due to excessive bleeding. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teen Kidnapped and Killed for Rs 30 Lakh Ransom in Kanpur, Three Arrested.

It is suspected that there were six others with Dilip when they murdered Karthik. Dilip is the son of one Police Murugan and was previously named as an accused in a murder case.

