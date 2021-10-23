Hapur, October 23: In a horrifying incident, a seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was dragged and tied to a cart with rope allegedly by a shopkeeper and his assistant on suspicion of theft. A video of the incident, which took place in Bahadurgarh in Hapur district, also went viral on social media. The shopkeeper, who accused the minor girl of stealing Rs 20, and his assistant have been arrested by the police. Minor Raped in Noida, 20-Year-Old Man Arrested.

According to the girl's father, his daughter went to buy samosas when the shopkeeper Rakesh Kumar accused her of stealing. "Rakesh Kumar made false allegations and tied her hands and feet to a cart. When some people tried to intervene, they were threatened by his assistant Mahesh Singh," the girl's father was quoted by Times of India as saying. The video showed the helpless girl struggling to free herself and crying. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mentally Unstable Woman Gangraped by 8 Men in Lucknow's Alambagh Area; 4 Accused Arrested.

While many people gather, no one comes forward to help the girl, the video also showed. When the police learned about the incident, they registered a case against Rakesh and Mahesh and arrested them. They have been charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Mishra took cognizance of the matter and assured appropriate action against the culprits. "The treatment meted out to the child by these adults was uncalled for. The two culprits have been arrested," ASP Sarvesh Mishra said. Further investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).