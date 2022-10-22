Bijnor, October 22: A eunuch was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 70-year-old 'sadhu' living at a crematorium here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Bholenath, who lived at the crematorium in Kasampur Lekhraj village in Nahtaur police station limits, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said.

After receiving information about the sadhu's murder, the police arrested the eunuch, identified as Maharani, within two hours. Maharani also lived at the crematorium disguised as a woman, Singh said.

During interrogation, Maharani revealed that the sadhu came to live at the crematorium three months ago, while she had lived there for a few years.

There was a dispute between the two over the money collected from those coming for cremation, the SP said. Maharani, under the influence of alcohol, stabbed Bholenath to death on Friday night and also informed his family about his death, Singh said.