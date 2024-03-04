Lucknow, March 4: A man has been arrested in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter. He has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by the victim’s complaint at the Karhal police station. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Hired To Welcome Guests at Wedding in Hathras Gang-Raped by Two Men; One Arrested

The victim has been sent for medical examination. Rahul Mithas, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri city said that a minor girl was raped by her stepfather. “A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. The investigation is underway,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping Stepdaughter in Mainpuri, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The police official said that the girl was alone at home when the accused committed the crime. Further details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).