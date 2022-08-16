Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 16: In a shocking incident, a woman poisoned her three daughters, following a spat with her husband.

The incident took place in the Bhanmal Rai village in Suhwal police circle and the woman has been taken into custody. She is being interrogated.

According to the police spokesman, the woman allegedly had a fight with her husband over a domestic issue and after this, she gave poison to her three daughters. Delhi Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman, Daughter-in-Law Found Murdered at Home in Subhash Park Area.

Two daughters died on the spot while the third succumbed during treatment in the hospital.

The police have registered a case for murder against the woman who is now in police custody.

The bodies of the three children have been sent for post-mortem.

