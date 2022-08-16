In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered in Delhi today morning. Police officials said that the woman and her daughter-in-law were found murdered at their home in the Subhash Park area under Welcome police station limits. "Investigation underway," police said.

Check tweet:

