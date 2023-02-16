Sultanpur, February 16: Two goods trains collided with each other near the southern cabin of Sultanpur district on Thursday morning, Railway officials said. The drivers of both the trains got injured and they have been sent to the district hospital for treatment, they said. Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Collide Head-On Near Sultanpur Junction, Lucknow-Varanasi Route Affected.

A total of 9 bogies of the trains that were empty overturned and many others jumped off the track after which train routes of Varanasi-Lucknow and Ayodhya-Prayagraj have been disrupted, the officials said. Vande Bharat Express Train’s Sleeper Version Will Be Designed To Travel at 220 km per Hour, Say Officials.

Videos From the Spot:

Two goods including suffered head-on-collision at #Sultanpur yard earlier at 5:45 am. No casualty reported. Crane from #Faizabad has arrived at accident spot, & another crane has left from #Lucknow. #Railways #trainderailment pic.twitter.com/tTBGaSYW6c — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 16, 2023

The cause of the collision will be ascertained after an inquiry, they said. The derailed bogies are being removed from the track with the help of JCB machine.