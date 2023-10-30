Lucknow, October 30: Uttar Pradesh government is set to roll out MoUs of projects signed with investors at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) held earlier this year. More than 8,000 projects of over Rs 6.80 lakh crore will take off at the ceremony proposed to be organised soon. The state government had set a target for all departments for the groundbreaking ceremony to execute projects of their respective departments. UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Mukesh Ambani Announces Reliance Industries To Invest Additional Rs 75,000 Crore in Uttar Pradesh

The state government has signed more than 26,000 MoUs through which investments of more than Rs 38 lakh crore will be made. Around 33 departments were given a target to implement MoUs worth Rs 9 lakh crore. Out of them, additional sources of energy received the highest number of 503 MoUs worth Rs 8 lakh crore, of which projects worth Rs one lakh crore are ready for launch at the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Cheer for India Against England in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority has finalised 115 projects worth Rs 54,000 crore. It had signed 426 MoUs with investment potential of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

