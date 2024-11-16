The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDoR) is an annual global event that is observed on the third Sunday of November. The International Day is dedicated to honouring the memory of millions of people who have lost their lives or sustained injuries in road traffic accidents. This year, World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2024 will be observed on Sunday, November 17. This annual event was started by the British road crash victim charity RoadPeace in 1993 and was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005. Dehradun Car Accident: 6 Students Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Speeding Car Crashes Into Truck; Heart-Wrenching Videos Surface.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims recognises the grief and suffering of families and communities affected by these tragedies and highlights the efforts of healthcare providers who deal with the aftermath of road crashes. In this article, let’s learn more about the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2024 date and the significance of this annual event.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2024 Date

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2024 will be observed on Sunday, November 17.

World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims Significance

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims has become an important event in global efforts to reduce road casualties as it offers an opportunity to draw attention to the scale of emotional and economic devastation caused by road crashes. After the adoption of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, under UNGA resolution 60/5, the observance has spread to a number of countries.

The main objective of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is to provide a platform for road traffic victims and their families to remember all people killed and seriously injured on the roads, acknowledge the crucial work of the emergency services, draw attention to the generally trivial legal response to culpable road deaths and injuries, advocate for better support for road traffic victims and victim families and more.

