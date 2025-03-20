Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has described his three-year tenure as three years of service, good governance and development.

CM Dhami said that various schemes are being run by his government committed to women's empowerment.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session Resumes Today; Lok Sabha to Discuss Key Reports and Demands for Grants.

He added that under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Swarojgar Yojana', more than 30,000 women have been provided self-employment opportunities, which has strengthened their economic condition and made them self-reliant.

Uttarakhand government has launched this scheme with an aim of to empower women of the State by encouraging them to establish their own businesses. Under this scheme, the state government provide loan facilities to native or permanent residents of Uttarakhand to start their enterprises.

Also Read | Delhi: 3 Men Deface Signboard of 'Akbar Road', Paste Maharana Pratap's Posters Over It (Watch Video).

On Wednesday, Dhami said that Uttarakhand is determined to implement the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all citizens to stay healthy.

"The government has started work in this direction. To make a healthy India a healthy Uttarakhand, it is necessary that everyone starts paying attention to a balanced diet. I appeal to everyone to play their important role in this campaign," he said.

Preparations have intensified to implement the Fit India campaign, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for in Uttarakhand.

In this sequence, the state government has first focused on educational institutions. In the backdrop of the Eat Right India campaign, a new exercise is being done to create health awareness among the students. The Health Department has sent a letter to five departments including school education in this regard.

The letter emphasizes that appropriate steps should be taken to spread awareness about a balanced diet among the students.

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar has sent a letter to the secretaries of the departments of Social Welfare, Skill Development and Employment, Sanskrit Education and Technical Education, apart from School Education. It has been expected that Eat Right Thali should be promoted in educational institutions through tin plates/display boards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)