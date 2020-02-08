Uttarakhand Launches Helicopter Services for Gauchar, Chinyalisaur in Garhwal Hills Under Modi Govt Udan Scheme

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates heli-service from Dehradun to Chinyalisour and Gauchar. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Dehradun, February 8: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched helicopter services from the city to Gauchar and Chinyalisaur in the Garhwal hills under the Centre's Udan scheme.

Speaking at the launch, Rawat said remote areas of the state will benefit from the services. The state government is planning to extend helicopter services to other districts as well and helipads are being developed for the purpose, he said. Centre Agrees to Include 3 Odisha Airports Under Udan Scheme.

See Pics:

The six-seater double-engine helicopters that will fly between these locations will be operated by Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd. The fare from Sahastradhara to Gauchar will be Rs 4,120 per person while the fare from Sahastradhara to Chinyalisaur will be Rs 3,350. Helicopters for Gauchar and Chinyalisaur from Sahastradhara will fly twice a day.

The services will also be of great convenience to chardham pilgrims as Gauchar is situated on way to Badrinath in Chamoli district and Chinyalisaur on way to Gangotri in Uttarkashi district.