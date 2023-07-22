Dehradun, July 22: This would have been a private matter in the majority of homes. In reality, Jitendra Bhatt, a music instructor from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, had witnessed this as a child, witnessing young girls and women being regarded as 'impure' and being told to stay to themselves, avoid the kitchen, and refrain from touching specific things while they were menstruating. By hosting a 'period party' on Thursday to celebrate the first periods of his daughter Ragini, 13, he decided to put an end to these myths.

Why should we conceal these things, fertility is a result of a natural process, and this fact should be embraced rather than ignored, according to Bhatt, who spoke to TOI. Other adolescent females, including Ragini's friends, who were also invited, were all pleased with the idea and the message it sent. India’s First ‘Menstrual Drink’: Are Packaged Drinks Safe During Periods? Tips You Must Follow During Those Days of the Month.

Visitors arrived bearing presents of sanitary pads and chocolates. The cake was "vegan red velvet," according to Bhatt, to represent the beginning of a girl's period. A message that Bhatt made wishing his daughter "happy periods" on his social media accounts has now gone viral.

Ragini expressed happiness with her parents' initiative. Parents must recognise and celebrate the beginning of a girl's menstrual cycle as a significant event. I think it's something that every parent should do. It cultivates a joyful, uplifting atmosphere. I want to educate the parents of my friends and classmates," she was quoted saying by TOI. Menstruation at Young Age: Girls Who Get First Period Before Age of 12 Prone to Heart Diseases & Stroke.

Meanwhile, some Indian communities commemorate the start of a girl's menstrual cycle. 'Peddamanishi Pandaga' is one such in Andhra Pradesh. Such a ceremony is known in Tamil Nadu as Ritu Kala Samskara or Ritushuddhi. Additionally, it marks a girl's transition into womanhood when she dons a sari for the first time.

