Ahmedabad, July 5: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth was murdered in the Kutch district of Gujarat for talking to a woman. Reports inform that cops have arrested three people for killing the boy and disposing of his body in an open sewer line near a riverbank in Abdasa taluka. According to a report by TOI, the victim has been identified as Mitrajsinh Jadeja, a resident of Khirsara village. The report quotes Kothara police of Kutch saying that the father of the deceased, Hatheesinh Jadeja, has lodged a complaint against three men.

In his complaint, the victim's father named Digvijaysinh Jadeja (25) and his two farm labourers — Divansinh Ravsikh and Anil Rajput for murdering his son, the TOI report said. He said that his son left home saying that he is going to Digivijaysinh’s farm and did not return home. As time passed, the family got worried and searched for him in the village but couldn't find him. When Digvijaysinh was contacted, he said that Mitrajsinh met him and left the farm w while later. Gujarat Shocker: Tribal Couple Thrashed For Eloping in Chhotaudepur District; Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

As the boy couldn't be found, his father lodged a missing complaint at the Kothara police station. The cops acted swiftly and within hours they informed about the dead body found in the open sewer line after which Hatheesinh rushed to the spot and identified his son's body.

The victim's father revealed to the cops the accused had threatened to kill his son if he didn’t stop talking to a woman. Police booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that includes murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence.

