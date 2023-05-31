The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of noted Sanskrit scholar Ved Kumari Ghai.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Saddened by the demise of Ved Kumari Ghai Ji, a stalwart of Sanskrit literature. Her immense contributions enriched our cultural heritage. Her works will continue to inspire scholars. My condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 31, 2023

