Jabalpur, May 11: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president of Narmada division in Jabalpur, Sarabjeet Singh Mokha, was booked by police on Monday in a fake Remdesivir scam case. Two other accused were also arrested in connection with the case. Mokha is also the director of a hospital in Jabalpur. He procured and administered around fake Remdesivir vials for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Delhi: Hospital Staffer Arrested For Sale of Fake Remdesivir Worth Rs 30,000.

The other two accused have been identified as Devendra Chaurasia and Swapan Jain. All three accused were booked under Sections 274, 275, 308 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were also booked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. As per CNN News18's report, Mokha procured 500 fake Remdesivir injections from Indore.

Chaurasia works as Mokha's manager, while Jain looks after dealerships with pharmaceutical companies. The entire scam surfaced after the Gujarat police busted a fake Remdesivir manufacturing unit on May 7. Notably, Jain was arrested on May 7 from Jabalpur. VHP Prant Mantri, Rajesh Tiwari asked the police to take stringent action against Mokha. He was also reportedly relieved from the post that he was holding in the VHP. Fake Remdesivir Injections Containing Salt and Glucose in Circulation in Madhya Pradesh: Police.

"We have recent days set up a nodal officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, under who leadership an SIT has been formed to track black marketing of Remdesivir and oxygen. We are trying to break that intricate network," reported NDTV quoting Bhagwat Singh, Jabalpur Inspector General, as saying. Mokha and Chaurasia are still absconding. Mokha owns City Hospital in Jabalpur.

The Congress had demanded CBI probe into the matter. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a strict action against the accused,

