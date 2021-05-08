New Delhi, May 8: The complicity of hospital staff in the black marketing of medicines and selling fake injections amid the Covid-19 crisis has shaken people's belief in the healthcare system in the national capital. The Nangloi police have uncovered a similar nexus where a person working as a dialysis staffer at a hospital in New Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area has been arrested for selling fake Remdesivir injections.

A whistleblower informed to the Nangloi police about the sale of such fake Remdesivir injections in the Shalimar Bagh hospital. When a victim dialled the accused hospital staffer telling him to provide Remdesivir for treatment of his uncle, he searched on the internet about procuring the injection. One person demanded to provide Remdesivir injections in the Rohini area. When the victim reached the hospital with an injection sold worth Rs 30,000, it turned out to be fake. The victim's uncle had died even before the injection could be arranged. Remdesivir Being Sold by the Name ‘COVIPRI’ Is Fake News! PIB Fact Check Warns People Not To Buy Medical Supplies From Unverified Sources.

A team of Nangloi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mihir Sakariya, has started investigation into the matter.

Two accused Kamal and Deepak from the hospital's technical surveillance were arrested by the police. Twenty five-year-old Kamal is a dialysis staffer at a hospital in Shalimar Bagh with his accomplice and roommate Deepak, 29, have been arrested. Deepak runs a home care service providing nursing facilities at homes.

Fifteen fake Remdesivir injections, Rs 34,000 in cash and an oxygen concentrator have been recovered from both the accused.

