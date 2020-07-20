Kanpur, July 20: Postmortem report of history-sheeter VikasDubey stated 'hemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries' as the cause of his death. On July 9, Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. Dubey was identified by a security guard at the Mahakaal Temple. The next day, he was killed in a police encounter.

As officers were driving him back to Kanpur from Ujjain, it was then that his vehicle overturned in heavy rain. As per police statement, Dubey snatched a gun from an officer and made a run for it. He was shot dead in a shootout with police. Vikas Dubey Dead, Says Police; UP Police Shoot Gangster As 'He Tried to Escape' After Vehicle of Convoy Bringing Him to Kanpur Overturned.

Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report states hemorrhage:

Postmortem report of history-sheeter #VikasDubey states 'hemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries' as the cause of his death. He was wanted in #KanpurEncounter case and was killed in a Police encounter on July 10th. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2020

According to police, the guard informed Ujjain police following which Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh arrived at the Mahakaal Temple to take Dubey in custody.

He was wanted in the Kanpur Encounter case in which he and his henchmen ambushed and killed eight Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 3 at his village in Kanpur.