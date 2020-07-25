Lucknow, July 25: Top Indian Police Service (IPC) officers in the state of Uttar Pradesh were reshuffled, in a rejig exercise ordered by the state government on Saturday. Among the 15 top officers of UP Police who have been transferred, is Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar. Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: UP Govt Constitutes New Committee to Probe Case, to be Headed by Retired Justice BS Chauhan.

In place of Kumar, Preetinder Singh has been appointed as the new SSP of Kanpur. The replacement comes over three weeks after eight policemen of the city were killed in line of action, while attempting to raid the premises of deceased gangster Vikas Dubey.

After the killing of cops on July 3, the UP Police had swung into action to crackdown on Dubey and his aides. By July 10, five accused including Dubey and five of his accomplices were killed in encounters which had erupted between them and the police personnel.

See Full List of UP Police Officers Transferred

15 IPS (Indian Police Service) Officers in the state have been transferred, including SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar. Preetinder Singh will be the new SSP Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/3R7Q9rrqm3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2020

Ashish Tiwari, the incumbent Senior Superintendent of Police in Ayodhya, was transferred to the Railways. In his place, a DIG-rank officer has been posted to preside over the district's police. The rejig comes days ahead of the Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be attended by top political and social leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

