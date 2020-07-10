Jaipur, July 10: Alwar, which has become the hub for many criminal gangs, is back in the news for all wrong reasons as dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey had allegedly managed to cross into Rajasthan from there on his way to Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain even as armed state police personnel were deployed at the inter-state border with Haryana.

However, Alwar's Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam on Friday told IANS that police is yet to ascertain which route he had taken to reach Ujjain.

"There is no such confirmation on which way he took to reach Ujjain as there are many roads leading to Ujjain from Rajasthan," she said. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Cattle Herd Caused Accident, Efforts Were Made to Nab The Gangster Alive, Says UP STF.

While sources said that Dubey travelled from Alwar, via Dausa and Kota, to reach Ujjain and was in contact with gangsters of Alwar, police did not confirm this and said that it will investigate his route only if it is required.

Dubey was arrested from Ujjain's Mahakaal temple on Thursday morning and was shot dead by the UP Police on Friday as he was trying to flee while being taken to Kanpur.

While on Wednesday, reports were pouring in about Dubey's presence somewhere in the NCR, the SP had told IANS that Rajasthan's Alwar and Mewat regions also come under the NCR and "therefore we are working on the theory of 'prevention is better than cure' by deputing our teams with arms and equipment to tackle any situation on the border with Haryana".

"As Rajasthan is connected to Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, there are possibilities of the dreaded criminal making an inter-state movement and hence we have put our teams on alert mode," she said.

In Alwar, there are many gangs involved in serious crimes like extortion and murder. These include the Vikram Papla gang, the Jasram Gurjar gang, Laden gang, Chiku gang, amongst others, and all have a network in neighbouring states too. They take refuge in Haryana and UP after committing crimes in Rajasthan and the criminals from these two states take shelter in Alwar. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Gangster Had 3 Bullets on His Chest and One on Arm, Says LLR Hospital Chief.

In fact, on September 6 last year, criminal Papla Gurjar, locked up in Behror jail, had escaped after firing at police with an AK-47. Since then, the Rajasthan Police, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), is looking for him but he still remains untraceable.

