Vizag Gas Tragedy: MHA Clarifies News of Second Leakage From LG Polymers as 'Miniscule Technical Leak', Says Situation of Gas Leak Under Control

VIzag Gas Leak (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vizag, May 8: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday mentioned that the situation of a gas leak is under control and the process of neutralisation is already in process. According to an ANI update, MHA clarified that the news of a possible second leakage was a minuscule technical leak. It further said, " It's required to bring the container in control."

There were reports that the gas fumes were leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage. Around 50 fire tenders with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) support were carrying out operations. As a precautionary measure, evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions. Ambulances were also pressed for any emergency. Vizag Gas Tragedy: Gas Fumes Leaking Again From Tanker Where Styrene Leakage Was Reported From LG Polymers Industry, Villages In 2-3 Km Radius Evacuated, Says Fire Officer.

News of the Second Leakage from LG Polymers Plant was a minuscule technical leak, clarifies MHA

There are media reports that there was another leak. This is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak. It's required to bring the container in control. It's been controlled&process of neutralisation is already in process.Situation is under control: MHA #VizagGasTragedy — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Eleven people, including two young children, died and over 1,000 are sick after poisonous gas leakage from LG Polymers Plant at Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam. Toxic styrene gas leaked from the plant that had been shut for over 40 days due to COVID-19 lockdown.