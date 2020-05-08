Vizag Gas Tragedy: Gas Fumes Leaking Again From Tanker Where Styrene Leakage Was Reported From LG Polymers Industry, Villages In 2-3 Km Radius Evacuated, Says Fire Officer

VIzag Gas Leak (Photo Credits: ANI)

Visakhapatnam, May 8: The gas fumes were leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage on Thursday. Around 50 fire tenders with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) support are carrying out operations. "We've ordered the evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions. 10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are present at the spot. Ambulances are ready for any emergency," Visakhapatnam Dist Fire Officer Sandeep Anand said. Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

Eleven people, including two young children, died and over 1,000 are sick after poisonous gas leakage from LG Polymers Plant at Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam. Toxic styrene gas leaked from the plant that had been shut for over 40 days due to COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI Tweet:

10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are present at the spot. Ambulances are ready for any emergency: Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/ZCZCTROlCY — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

In shocking scenes similar to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, dozens of people were seen fainting on the ground as styrene gas leak affected RR Venkatapuram and four villages. According to officials, the incident occurred around 3.45 am, shivering sleep and peace of hundreds of people, who started witnessing breathing problems, vomiting sensation, irritation in eyes.

On Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rushed to Visakhapatnam and met affected at KGH. He also announced an exgratia of Rs 1 crore each to families of the deceased besides a compensation package to the affected people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called meeting with National Disaster Management Authority officials in the wake of the gas leak tragedy. Andhra CM also received a call from Premier who enquired about the incident and steps been taken to bring the situation under control.

Visakhapatnam police registered an FIR against LG Polymers. The company administration was charged for neglect and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other IPC sections.