Vrindavan, August 12: Janmashtami is being celebrated today with full fervour amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in mind the restrictions, live darshan of the celebrations have been made for the public across temples in India. Mangal Abhishek of Lord Krishna was performed at Radha Raman Temple by the priests in Vrindavan.

Krishna is the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma by eliminating tyrants like Kansa and Shishupal in the Dwapar Yuga on Janmashtami. On an auspicious day to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others wished people of the country. Janmashtmi 2020 Greetings: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Others Wish People on The Auspicious Occasion.

'Mangal abhishek' of Lord Krishna being performed at Radha Raman Temple, Watch Video:

#WATCH: 'Mangal abhishek' of Lord Krishna being performed at Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan on #Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/5K0pmXFjsK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2020

In another news, ISKCON temple in Mathura was sealed on Tuesday after 22 people were found positive for coronavirus. Mathura Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhudev Singh said, " On August 9, two people from the temple were found positive after which samples of 330 people living in the temple campus were taken. Out of these, 22 have been found positive." The two initial coronavirus patients were part of a group of 10 people from Vrindavan ISKCON who had gone to attend the funeral of a head priest in West Bengal recently.

