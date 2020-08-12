New Delhi, August 12: Janmashtmi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The festival is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Hindu months of Shravaana or Bhadrapad. It generally falls in August or September. This year, the Janmashtami 2020 is being celebrated on August 12. Janmashtami 2020 Date And Gokulashtami Significance: Know The Shubh Muhurat And Stories Related to Observance Celebrating The Birth of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami or the eighth day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees of Lord Krishna offer prayers, chant his mantras and seek his blessings. On the Auspicious occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others also wished people of the country. You Can Watch The Birth Celebrations of Laddu Gopal From Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex on DD Channel.

Here Are Some Political Reactions:

President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet said, " Greetings on Janmashtami! Lord Krishna's message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with good health and prosperity."

Greetings on Janmashtami! Lord Krishna's message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with good health and prosperity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 12, 2020

PM Modi extended his wishes on Janmashtmi 2020. He tweeted, “Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!”

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण! Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi wished people on the occasion of the birth of Lord Krishna.

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने कहा है- जहाँ सत्य व धर्म हैं, वहीं ईश्वर है। असत्य व अधर्म का विनाश करने वाले भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के जन्मोत्सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that Janmashtmi would bring happiness and prosperity in everybody’s life.

आनंदै आनंद बढ्यौ अति। देवनि दिवि दुंदुभी बजाई, सुनि मथुरा प्रगटे जादवपति। बरषत सुमन सुदेस सूर सुर, जय-जयकार करत,मानत रति। श्री बांके बिहारी जी का पावन अवतरण पर्व 'श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी' आप सभी के जीवन को सफलता एवं समृद्धि से अभिसिंचित करे। प्रभु अवतरण की सभी को बधाई-मंगलकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/eBvoT6rI7S — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 11, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I pray for the well- being and good health of the people.”

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I pray for the well- being and good health of the people. श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 11, 2020

Lord Krishna was born when Mathura was ruled by the evil King Kansa, whose sister, Princess Devaki was Krishna’s birth mother. However, he was brought up in Vrindavan by Nand Baba and Yashodha. The festival sees grand celebrations in the districts of Mathura and Vrindavan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).