Mumbai, December 6: A former leader and chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi converted to Hinduism on Monday in Dasna temple in Ghaziabad. The conversion ceremony of Wasim Rizvi was conducted by Mahant Narasimha Ananda Sarawati. Wasim Rizvi will now be known as Harbir Narayan Singh Tyagi.

Before converting to Hinduism, Wasim Rizvi had expressed his desire that he should not be buried but cremated as per the Hindu rituals. In his will, he had stated that his pyre should be lit by Mahant Narasimha Ananda Sarawati only. After the conversion to Hinduism, Harbir Narayan Singh Tyagi said that he will only work for the Hindutva and the betterment of Hindus. Waseem Rizvi Says ‘I Will Commit Suicide but Won’t Give Up’ After Facing Flak for His PIL Seeking Removal of 26 Verses From Quran.

Rizvi had courted many controversies, the most recent being, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed a complaint against him after Wasim Rizvi had launched his book ‘Muhammad’. In his complaint, Owaisi alleged that Rizvi wrote the book to hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. Earlier, Rizvi had made headlines when he had filed a PIL to remove 26 verses from Quran, stating those verses allegedly encourage terrorism.

