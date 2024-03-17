Srinagar, March 17: The sales of watermelons in Kashmir dipped after some doctors claimed that artificial ripeners had made it a health risk. The Kashmir Food Safety Department has categorically denied allegations regarding the chemical ripening of watermelons, labelling such claims as unfounded. Deputy Commissioner Shugufta Jalal assured the public of the department’s unwavering commitment to uphold rigorous food safety standards.

As per the Kashmir Observer report, the experts in food technology have conducted extensive testing throughout the region, employing advanced surveillance and analytical methods. The results have unequivocally affirmed the safety of the watermelons for consumption. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: Kashmir Continue To Remain in Cold Storage, As Rain, Snow Remains Elusive (Watch Video).

Watermelons in Kashmir Safe to Eat

Jalal emphasized that India’s diverse climate allows for the year-round cultivation of watermelons, debunking the notion that they are exclusively seasonal. The department has taken a proactive stance, deploying teams and mobile testing units across Kashmir for immediate quality checks.

Watermelon Sales Dipped

Fruit traders said watermelon sales averaged Rs 5 crore a day during last year’s Ramzan but had dropped by at least 50 per cent, if not more, so far this year, the Telegraph reported. The Muslim month of fasting began on March 12. Jammu and Kashmir: Bandipora District Administration Organize Sorties To Evacuate 120 Stranded Passengers From Snow-Bound Kanzalwan Area (Watch Video).

Govt Dismisses Rumours

The Deputy Commissioner also criticised an oncologist who publicised concerns without prior consultation with the authorities, an action that has led to unnecessary public anxiety.

In light of the viral social media post by a doctor claiming the artificial ripening of watermelons, the department is actively working to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public trust. This assurance comes at a critical time, as watermelons are popular for Iftar meals during Ramadan.

