The District Administration of Bandipora, on Sunday, March 17, arranged special air sorties to rescue 120 passengers stranded in the snow-bound Kanzalwan area of the Gurez sector in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. Giving details about the operation, a district official said that 60 passengers were airlifted from Bandipora to Kanzalwan and 60 were evacuated from Kanzalwan to Bandipora. News agency ANI has shared a video of the airlift operation on social media. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Security Forces Engage in Gunfight With Terrorists in Kulgam District.

Stranded Passengers Airlifted:

#WATCH | J&K: The District Administration Bandipora arranged special air sorties for 120 stranded passengers from snow Bound Kanzalwan area of the Gurez sector in north Kashmiri's Bandipora district. Giving details, an official informed that 60 passengers were airlifted from… pic.twitter.com/0ymAbAZJuu — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

