New Delhi, March 15: The northeastern states in India will experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershower and lightning till Match 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that Arunachal Pradesh will witness fairly widespread rainfall during next three days and decrease thereafter. Meanwhile, rain and thundershower are also likely over the rest of Northeastern states during the same period. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

"Isolated thunderstorm with lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during March 15-16, 2021", the IMD said. The change in the weather conditions are due to the trough in westerlies in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Giving the weather forecast about the other regions in India, the IMD said that under the influence of a Western Disturbance, scattered rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh during March 15-16, 2021. The IMD also warned that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from night of March 16.

The IMD also warned of a fresh Western Disturbance that is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of March 16. Under its influence, light rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during March 17 and 18.

