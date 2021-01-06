New Delhi, January 6: Cold wave conditions continued to grip parts of North India on Wednesday with several regions experiencing hailstorms and light rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hailstorms are very likely over parts of North India including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh during next 12 hours. The IMD further added saying that northwest India would experience light rains and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Gurugram Wakes Up to Hailstorm, Netizens Share on Twitter; Watch Video.

In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that an active Western Disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and neighbourhood. The weather agency informed that its induced cyclonic circulation lies over west Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower level. "All above favorable meteorological features very likely to cause moderate to intense wet spell accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning over northwest India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter", the IMD said.

Giving details about the coldwave conditions, the IMD said that no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over plains of Northwest India during next 24 hours and fall by 5-7 degree Celsius was very likely during subsequent 3-4 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).