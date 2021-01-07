New Delhi, January 7: Coldwave conditions are set to grip parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that coldwave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during January 8-9, 2021. Moreover, there would be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degree celsius over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

The IMD said dry weather is likely over Northwest India from today, i.e. January 7, 2021. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan, Western Himalayan Region very likely to experience isolated rain/snowfall. Moreover, rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh on January 8, 2021. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast, heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours", the IMD said.

