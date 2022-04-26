Srinagar, April 26: Light rain with isolated hailstorm occurred in J&K on Monday, as the MeT department forecast mainly dry weather during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours" an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.8 and Gulmarg 1.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass in Ladakh had 0.6, Leh 3.5 and Kargil 5.6 as the night's lowest temperature. Weather Forecast: 'Maximum Temperature in Maharashtra, Gujarat To Rise From April 26', Says IMD; Rainfall Likely Over South India for Next 5 Days.

Jammu had 23.1 degrees, Katra 21.4, Batote 11.6, Banihal 11.0 and Bhaderwah 8.6 as minimum temperature.

